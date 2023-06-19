Deputies investigating Eunice homicide

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Eunice early Monday.

The shooting happened about 1:41 a.m. on Monday. Eunice Police called deputies to say they had received a call from a man who said he and his friend had been shot. The man's friend had been shot in the head and was in a vehicle.

Deputies and police found the vehicle near the Acadiana Medical Center, just outside the Eunice city limits. The passenger had died from his injuries. Personnel at the hospital said the man who called police had been picked up and left the area.

Just after that shooting, Eunice Police were called to another shooting complaint. It's possible the two shootings are related, so the Sheriff's Office and the Police Department have teamed up to work both cases together, a spokesman said.

No other details are being released at this time, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story; we'll update it as soon as we obtain more information.

