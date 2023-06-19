Shooting on Townhome Drive in Eunice leaves two injured

EUNICE, La. — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people shot early Sunday morning.

On June 19, 2023, at 01:53 am, Eunice Police received a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Crestview and Tamaran Loop. At 01:57 am, police received an additional call of a 19-year-old Eunice man being shot in the leg in the 100 block of Townhome Drive while riding in a vehicle, according to Chief Kyle LeBouef, Eunice Police Department.

The victim was transported by a family member to a local hospital prior to officers arrival on the scene. He was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries to his leg, Chief LeBouef stated.

A preliminary investigation revealed that another individual was also injured by gunfire. She refused treatment for those injuries. Police say it is believed that this incident is related to an earlier shooting that occurred outside of the city limits on Hwy 190 east of Eunice.

Eunice Police are working in conjunction with the St Landry Parish Sheriff's Office to solve these crimes.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes are urged to contact Eunice Police at 337-457-2626, or St Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

