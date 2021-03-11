Alabama man arrested after multi-parish pursuit

An Alabama man has been arrested after leading St. Landry Parish deputies on a pursuit that crossed parish lines earlier this week.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, deputies were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 190 near Krotz Springs on March 9 when they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. They activated their lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to stop and a high-speed pursuit ensued.

Radar in the patrol unit confirmed that the vehicle was traveling 96 mph in a 65 mph zone. License plate information was also missing from the rear of the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Devin Tower of Mobile, Alabama, continued to drive down Hwy 190 towards Baton Rouge with speeds reaching 120 mph, deputies say. According to the spokesperson, a plastic bag was also observed being thrown out of one of the vehicle's windows during the pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Point Coupee Parish, near Erwinville, according to authorities. Tower struck two vehicles, drove off the roadway and into a ditch, police say. Tower then fled on foot but was located shortly after by deputies and placed into custody.

Police say Tower didn't have a valid driver's license at the time of the pursuit. The two vehicle Tower struck received only minor damage.

Tower is facing the following charges in connection with the pursuit:

Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, No Signal Light, Intentional Littering, No Driver's License, No License Plate Displayed, Criminal Damage to Property, Following Vehicles Too Closely

