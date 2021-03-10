Multi-parish pursuit involving St. Landry deputy ends in crash on US 190

State Troopers are working a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish after a pursuit that started in St. Landry Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, initial findings revealed a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on US 190 in Krotz Springs. The driver refused to stop and fled into Pointe Coupee Parish, where he ultimately crashed on US 190 at LA 1.

The driver wasn't injured, according to first responders, and he is expected to face criminal charges in St. Landry Parish.

