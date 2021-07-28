27th Judicial District issues mask requirement

The St. Landry Parish Courthouse is now requiring that masks be worn effective immediately.

The 27th Judicial District Court in St. Landry Parish says that due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, masks will now be required of anyone entering the St. Landry Parish Courthouse and will be required to be worn in all common areas of the courthouse, all courtrooms, Hearing Officer conferences, or other judicial offices in the 27th Judicial District Court.

Employees within the St. Landry Parish Courthouse, they say, upon reaching their offices and provided they can maintain social distancing within said office, are free to remove their masks.

They say the mask requirement is a temporary measure pending a decline in the COVID case numbers. It will remain in effect until further orders from the court.

On Monday it was announced that everyone attending court or entering offices in the 15th Judicial District's courts must wear a mask.

The 15th Judicial District includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes.

