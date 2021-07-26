15th Judicial District orders masks in all courts

Everyone attending court or entering offices in the 15th Judicial District's courts must wear a mask.

Chief Judge Marilyn Castle issued the order today.

"Due to the recent increased positivity rate of COVID-19 cases, including among some vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, masks are required of anyone entering the courtrooms, hearing officer conferences, or other judicial offices in the 15th Judicial District, effective immediately," Castle's order reads. "This is a temporary measure pending a decline in the case numbers, but will remain in effect until further notice."

The 15th Judicial District includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes.