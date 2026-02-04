Spring Break Travel Ideas: Moody Gardens

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Bonin
GMA anchor Taylor Toole sits down with Jared Schaller from Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas, to learn more about a new Spring Break-exclusive exhibit for the family to enjoy.
GALVESTON, Tx. (KATC) — With temperatures beginning to warm up, you may be brainstorming spring break travel ideas for your family.

If you’re looking for something close to home — but not too close — consider a trip to Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas, about a four-hour drive from the KATC station via Interstate 10.

Jared Schaller, who works in public relations for the nonprofit, said spring break highlights include a new “Skeletown” exhibit featuring hundreds of human and animal skeletons that explore the importance of bones to overall health; a new 3D film, Penguins: A Love Tale, a heartwarming penguin love story; and a massive hotel renovation project completed just in time for spring break.

Moody Gardens

Other attractions include family adventures such as a five-story ropes course and zip line, championship golf and a pickleball course opening soon, kids camps for parents who need a break, an Aquarium Pyramid with more than 10,000 marine animals from around the world, and a Rainforest Pyramid showcasing more than 1,000 animals, plants and exotic flora and fauna.

For information on hours of operation, showtimes, membership rates and day pass pricing, click here.

