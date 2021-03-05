Louisiana Baseball announces Phase 3 game day guidelines

The University of Louisiana on Thursday announced changes to game day protocols for Ragin' Cajuns baseball after the state moved into Phase 3 this week.

Russo Park facility capacity will increase to 15%, making the new total capacity for the park at 1,897.

Phase 3 in the state of Louisiana means certain changes to game day protocols for @RaginCajunsBSB.



🤟 𝘊𝘢𝘫𝘶𝘯 𝘕𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, please remember to continue to #WearAMask and socially distance. Geaux Cajuns! pic.twitter.com/Jz9Q3MTHWe — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) March 4, 2021

Social distancing guidelines are still in place for venues inside the state of Louisiana, including Russo Park, and masks are still required at the park in common places.

New ticket locations will first be offered for purchase to 2020 season ticket holders, in order by RCAF Investor Rank, with phone calls beginning March 4. Newly available tickets not sold after allocation will be made available on a single-game basis.

Also, prorated ticket additions to the Vermilion or Blanc ticket packages will be $110 ($10/game).

Phase 3 guidelines allow attendance as great as 50%. LSU Athletics announced earlier this week it was coordinating with Gov. John Bel Edwards' office regarding a plan to expand capacity for outdoor spring sporting events. Read more here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel