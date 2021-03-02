Phase III plans open new doors for LSU, UL

Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards announced the state will move into phase III of its COVID protocols beginning Wednesday, and it could eventually lead to expanded seating at both LSU's and University of Louisiana's athletic fields.

The University of Louisiana says at this point there are no immediate changes to seating because of social distancing requirements, but did leave the door open in a statement.

"Louisiana Athletics continues to monitor the situation as the state of Louisiana transitions to Phase 3 under direction from the Governor’s Office. Until further notice from the State Fire Marshall, current social distancing parameters remain in place at home Ragin’ Cajuns events. The department appreciates the understanding of Cajun Nation as these unique circumstances are navigated. More information about possible changes to game day protocols will be communicated as that information becomes available," the school said.

Meanwhile it appears changes are coming in Baton Rouge. LSU released a statement Tuesday saying it was already working on a plan to expand capacity.

“LSU Athletics has been coordinating with the Governor’s office regarding a plan to expand capacity for outdoor spring sports to 50 percent," the school said. "When the Fire Marshal approves those plans, we will announce them to the public. We are excited about the opportunity to welcome more fans to our outdoor venues. We will also undertake the task responsibly and in accordance with the SEC’s health and safety protocols, which will include mandatory and strictly-enforced mask wearing. We will be as safe as we possibly can as we work to support our student-athletes as much as we can.”

Phase III guidelines allow attendance as great as 50 percent, though social distancing requirements remain in place.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel