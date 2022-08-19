Shrimp Festival Crew prepares for weekend fun

DELCAMBRE, L.a. — The 70th Delcambre Shrimp Festival wraps up this weekend and organizers are preparing for a record-high turnout after a pandemic-long hiatus — but they say the meaning behind the celebration is more than shell deep.

"We're basically celebrating a way of life that has been around for many years in Delcambre," festival board Vice President Jason Migues says. "Shrimpin' is a really big part of this community, has been, and still is."

And while you'll be able to find a variety of shrimp-based delicacies, you'll also come across some local live music this weekend.

KATC met up with local country music artist Dustin Sonnier, who's set to play Saturday night at the event.

"I'm just excited to be out here in Delcambre, I'm gonna be honest with you," Sonnier tells KATC. "I just love the people out here, you folks need to show up this weekend in Delcambre, it's gonna be amazing."

To find a full list of the live entertainment and everything else you need to know before you go, click here — and if you're worried about the possibility for inclement weather, don't — organizers say to bring your "Cajun Reeboks" as the good times roll rain or shine.

