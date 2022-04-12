Watch
Music lineup announced for 2022 Delcambre Shrimp Festival

KATC
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 12, 2022
The Delcambre Shrimp Festival has announced its music line-up for the 2022 Festival

The festival is set for August 17 through August 21, 2022, returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 cancellations.

In 2021, organizers said they would be back in 2022 "bigger and better than ever."

A street fair, concessions, Fais-do-do and Fireman water fight are all scheduled for this year's events.

The music lineup can be viewed below:

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
7 pm - The Cast

Thursday, August 18, 2022
7 pm - Wayne Toups & Zyde Cajun

Friday, August 19, 2022
7-8:30 pm - Jamie Bergeron & The Kicking Cajun
8:45-10:15 pm Junior & Sumtin Sneaky
10:30-12 am Jaryd Lane & The Parish

Saturday, August 20, 2022
9 am-2 pm - DJ
2 - 6 pm - Louisana Red
6:30-8 pm - The Beau Young Band
8:30- 10 pm- Dustin Sonnier & The Wanted
10:30-12am - Frank Foster

Sunday, August 21, 2022
12-4 pm - Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition

