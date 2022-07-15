Police are still looking for the shooter-- in Saturday morning's homicide on Pierce st.

A 22-year old man was killed. His death shattered a sense of security-- for people who live nearby.

Elnora Eaglin, 31, was in her room when several bullets penetrated her windows and walls Saturday morning.

Nearly missing her head.

"I was scared and all I heard was a bullet fly over my head, while I was laying in my bed. And the first thing I could think about was going to get my children. So I slid out of my bed down to the floor, face down on my stomach. And I use just my arms to grab myself all the way to my kids room. I pulled them off the bed, and told them stay down,” Eaglin said.

The mother of four, says before the homicide occurred, she already suffered from a number of mental health issues. And now witnessing bullets going through her walls. She can’t think about it, without reliving the traumatizing event.

Another witness captured the moments after shots were fired Saturday morning, [shown in the story above].

Showing officers arriving on the scene.

“I wasn't safe there before, but I stay because I don't have anywhere else to go with my kids," Eaglin said. "I don't even know how to feel I can't even be myself right now." She added.

If you have any information and this Homicide call LPD or news@katctv.com

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel