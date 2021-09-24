Selfie experience helps local small business market its brand

DOWNTOWN LAFAYETTE, L.a — A new kind of entertainment has made its way downtown.

Exposure -- A Selfie Experience, opened its doors for the first time on Saturday.

"We love to encourage whatever silliness, or whatever you can dream. I told someone yesterday the only limitation is the imagination."

Co-owner and co-designer, Carlie Dexter, told KATC it took three weeks for this passion project to come to fruition, that is, with a little help from her friends.

Sarah Branton is one of these friends. As co-owner and booking manager, she said the concept might sound silly to the average person if they don't see the full picture.

"It doesn't have to be 'selfie', or selfish," Branton said. "But it does lend itself to someone who is an influencer, or does have a boutique brand, or does a podcast or anyone."

One of the brands taking advantage of this new downtown addition is "Those Sugar Mamas" Boutique Bakery. Co-owner Lauren Earley told KATC that knowing how to tailor your marketing to your product is now more important than ever, especially with social media's influence.

"It's what when people wake up in the morning, it's what they open, the first thing they see and when they see something that's visually pleasing, they're like 'I wanna try that, I wanna post about that,'" Earley said. "So I think having the space to create visually pleasing photos that look professional is very beneficial as a small business owner."

The Exposure team told KATC that while their soft opening was last weekend, they hope to have a full house this weekend for their hard opening, which is completely general admission. Those interested in visiting can expect prices for an hour starting at $26 for adults, $16 for children, and free for children three years old and younger.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel