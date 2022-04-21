Second annual Boot Brew fest kicks off this weekend in Eunice

EUNICE — "I mean it's the weekend after Easter... let's go drink beer on a Saturday."

Preparations for the second annual Boot Brew fest are underway and after the first celebration last year, there's been a large out-pour of support in 2022.

"So far ticket sales have probably gone up by 50% of what we had last year", says Acadiana Roots, Bonnie Kyzar.

Patrons can expect over 50 kegs of beer from IPAs, to lagers to even what for those watching their summer bodies. The non-profit, Acadiana Roots, main goal is to spotlight home-brewers from Louisiana and more.

"It's actually my brother Paul, he's part of the LA Home Brew in Baton Rouge so they have a home-brew club. He's been wanting to come on board and join and start a festival that's just for home brewers."

With large attendance, the event will support the economic growth of Eunice.

"It's great for the community. It's people from all over — Texas, Mississippi — to our small little town", says Acadiana Roots' Gabe Ortego.

"It kind of awakens a whole new vibe to the culture in Eunice."

For more information, visit: Boot Brew Festival

