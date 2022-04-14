Seacor crew members memorialized in Port Fourchon

PORT FOURCHON, L.a. — Wednesday marked one year since the Seacor Power disaster – when the lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico during a bout of severe weather.

Six men were rescued – 13 died – seven of them were never found. Near the coast in Port Fourchon, they were memorialized on the Lady of the Gulf statue.

Families are still grieving. Many for crew members with roots here in Acadiana.

“Ernest’s body was recovered, but there are so many other families that didn’t have that opportunity, so our hearts go out to them,” said Valencia Jasman, daughter of Ernest Williams, Jr from Arnaudville.

For some, Wednesday brought them the final resting place their loved ones never had.

“With Mr. Walcott’s family, his body was never found, they were never able to have a funeral or go through the grieving process so now we have a place,” said Chuck Bourque, attorney for the family of Greg Walcott, from Abbeville.

While others still may not be ready to come forward with their stories, the plaque does the job at telling them for now.

"It gives us a lot of comfort knowing the community is showing so much support and love toward the victims,” said Branson Williams, son of Ernest Williams, Jr. “That's really good. That we get to bond with the other families of the tragedy."

