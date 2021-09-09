Sanitation employee burned by a disposed "highly corrosive" chemical

After a sanitation employee was burned by sulfuric acid while working in Scott, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) reminds residents that chemicals should never be disposed of in trash cans.

“This man’s chemical burn was preventable. Residents should keep in mind that hazardous waste requires special care, not only for human health, but also to protect the land, water, and animals," according to LCG's Environmental Quality Manager, Bess Foret.

Republic Services spokesperson said the accident happened on Tuesday as the employee loaded carts onto a flatbed truck. He received third degree burns on his left arm from his elbow to his wrist and parts of his hand.

“He’s still in the hospital, but in good spirits," they said.

Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said, “Sulfuric acid is highly corrosive, and our concern is making sure that residents know that chemicals can cause serious injuries and are harmful once in contact with skin. They should always be disposed of properly.”

Foret advises to read product labels for safety information. “They will have valuable information on specific hazards, such as flammability, reactivity, health risks, and disposal recommendations. Taking proper care of chemicals around the home protects us as well as the safety of sanitation staff,” she said.

Lafayette Consolidated Government holds Household Hazardous Waste Day twice a year for residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas. The next one is scheduled to take place on November 20.

This weekend, on Saturday, September 11, the city of Scott is accepting hazardous waste from only Scott residents from 9:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at the city Maintenance Building, 118 Lions Club Road.

Residents must show their driver’s license, I.D. or a bill such as a water bill.

Anyone needing to dispose of items in Lafayette Parish can call 311 for information on the parish's hazardous household waste collection day.

