One sustains chemical burns in Haz-Mat incident Tuesday

Scott firefighters and the Lafayette Fire Department's Haz-Mat team responded Tuesday to a local refuse facility after an employee reportedly obtained chemical burns from an unknown material leaking onto him from a trash bin.

Firefighters located a container with an unidentified liquid material in a trash bin, which the employee had been exposed to.

Haz-Mat technicians entered the container in protective suits to test the material and identify what the employee was exposed to quickly so that emergency room personnel could properly treat the burns.

The substance was "a dangerous and deadly corrosive material," which Scott FD says had been improperly disposed of in the trash bin. The Haz-Mat team sifted through the remainder of the bin, checking its contents to make sure there were no other containers with hazardous materials present.

Responders collected the material and the area was deemed safe. The employee received chemical burns and is being treated at an area hospital.

The Scott Fire Department reminds residents to properly dispose of any hazardous materials, even household items and hazards like batteries, cleaners, solvents, electronics, or computers.

Anyone needing to dispose of items in Lafayette Parish can call 311 for information on the parish's hazardous household waste collection day. The City of Scott is holding their disposal day on Saturday, September 11.

