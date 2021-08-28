Sandbags available at Acadian Ballpark

NEW IBERIA — Sandbags are currently available for pick-up at Acadian Ballpark.

Neighbors in New Iberia helped each other load up their vehicles with free sandbags on Friday.

The bags, shoveled by good Samaritans who wished to remain anonymous, were a hot commodity as Iberia Parish was officially issued a voluntary evacuation Friday afternoon.

Kevin Mitchell, a resident of New Iberia, said he had never picked up sandbags before, as his property is on higher ground. However, he did note that he was doing a random act of kindness for his elderly neighbors.

"With this here COVID stuff, they're pretty much contained to their homes, they can't really say 'Well, we're gonna just stay here and wait it out," Mitchell said. "The first chance they get from the news, it's best that they haul tail not just stay and wait."

Glenda Provost is another resident of New Iberia. Suffering from what she considers severe rheumatoid arthritis flare-ups, she said she knew she needed sandbags but wouldn't be able to load them herself.

"God just sent me here to see if I could get somebody to help me, and there go the angels," Provost said. "They told me to just pull up and they gonna load me up, you know, so thanks y'all."

