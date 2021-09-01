Saints will stay in Dallas area for a month, will have practice at TCU beginning Monday

NEW ORLEANS — "It's been a lot of moving parts trying to get packed up to move and make sure everyone back home is being safe as possible," says offensive tackle, Terron Armstead. "Then you have to just compartmentalize and focus on football practice. It has been an eventful past few days."

The New Orleans Saints will have to stay in the Dallas area a little longer than planned. With the damage and lack of power from Hurricane Ida, they will be in Texas for at least another month, keeping them on the road for a quarter of the season.

The Saints will continue to practice at AT&T stadium and will begin practices at TCU on Monday. Head coach Sean Payton pointing out that universities have consistent practice schedules that they can work around. But the question now is where will they play their home games?

NFL Network reports it has to be an NFL stadium and Dallas has a scheduling conflict week 1.

Offensive tackle Terron Armstead says despite so much going on, the job will still get done.

"I can only control what I can control. It is nobody's fault," says Armstead. "All we can do is just be ready to adjust and make the best of our situation. We still have a job to go out and perform to take care of our families. We can't sit and feel sorry for ourselves. We have to keep moving and keep going strong."

The Saints also had to cut their roster down to 53 players this afternoon.

Former Cajuns defensive tackle Christian Ringo making the roster after an impressive training camp.

Meanwhile, former UL and St. Thomas More safety Deuce Wallace was cut, but has a chance to make the practice squad, if he clears waivers in 24 hours.

Also of note, all pro wide receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the physically unable to perform list which means he will be out for at least the first 5 games of the season.

