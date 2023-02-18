RV revelers put it in park for parade weekend

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Mardi Gras is shifting into full and final gear in the coming days — and many of Acadiana's revelers are putting it in park to celebrate the occasion and let the good times roll.

Take Cajun Field, for example. The finish line for many of Lafayette's parades is filled with people who call themselves "RV revelers," enjoying the festivities with all the comforts of home.

"You can hang out with family, cut up with family," said Steven Trahan, who's parking his party ahead of the parade at Cajun Field for the fifth year. "Everybody can be right here local just cutting up, drinking, having a good time, you can't beat it."

He's not the only one feeling this way.

"Our friends, our family, cooking food, parades, the bands, I mean all-in-one," said fellow RV reveler Debby Bowers. "It's just a good four- or five-day weekend camping trip, we just love it, we love everything about it."

And Friday night's festivities are just the start for these folks — many staying in their lane along the parade route until Fat Tuesday's finale.

"You find a fun spot just like this and you stay there," said Danielle Credeur, who looks forward to camping out along the route every year. "They will feed you and you will dance until the party's over, you probably won't go home!"

