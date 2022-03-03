Rice Capital quickly clears streets of Mardi Gras

The hustle and bustle of Mardi Gras is over across Acadiana — but for some, the work is just beginning.

Clean-up crews in Crowley hit the parade route early Ash Wednesday to get things back to normal and it was a team effort.

Along Parkerson Avenue, the streets were so clean you wouldn't believe they were packed with Mardi Gras revelers for Fat Tuesday.

Crowley mayor Tim Monceaux told us the credit goes to the city's workers.

"You know, many people have said 'Great job, mayor,' but you know what? I'm gonna always turn it over. The credit always belongs to the people who do all the work," Monceaux said.

One of those people is a man who has called the Rice Capital home his entire life — street department worker Ricky Spell.

"It's a mess to clean up," Spell said. He emphasized that the process took the teamwork of about a dozen people to clean up the Mardi Gras madness — and it was done in just three hours.

"Most of the trash is picked up by hand, so I'm not the youngest guy here," Spell added. "So I have to take Advil in the morning before I come into work and when I get home in the afternoon I need to take it."

Those living in Crowley said they appreciate it.

"This morning they were right down where I work and they took most of the morning getting it all cleaned up," said lifelong Crowley resident Kerry Stutes. "They took down the stands and the barricades and cleaned up the grounds. They did a great job."

While Mardi Gras 2022 has officially wrapped up, Mayor Monceaux told KATC the good times will continue to roll. All are invited to attend the Greetings from Levy Park spring concert series which starts Friday night just before 6 pm.

