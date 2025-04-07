Real ID deadline approaching

The following OMV field offices will be open on Saturday March 15, April 12, and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
· Alexandria
· Baton Rouge
· Houma
· Lafayette
· Lake Charles
· Livingston
· New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)
· Monroe
· Shreveport
· Westbank - Oakwood Center
Beginning on May 7, 2025, your driver’s license or state issued identification card must be REAL ID-compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities, or you’ll need another acceptable form of identification.
Walk-in guests are welcome, but residents are encouraged to book an appointment for these Saturday dates at www.expresslane.org/appointments [expresslane.org].
