Real ID deadline approaching

The following OMV field offices will be open on Saturday March 15, April 12, and May 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

· Alexandria

· Baton Rouge

· Houma

· Lafayette

· Lake Charles

· Livingston

· New Orleans (Veterans Blvd.)

· Monroe

· Shreveport

· Westbank - Oakwood Center

Beginning on May 7, 2025, your driver’s license or state issued identification card must be REAL ID-compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities, or you’ll need another acceptable form of identification.

Walk-in guests are welcome, but residents are encouraged to book an appointment for these Saturday dates at www.expresslane.org/appointments [expresslane.org].

