Rayne Chamber of Commerce kicking off Frog Festival with Frog-Di Gras

RAYNE — "We're just plugging right along. I think we're ready to put something out there that the community is proud of."

Green here, green there... green everywhere and this weekend you can pair it with purple and gold to help kick off Mardi Gras season.

"Finally being able to go out and do something safe in the community is what we strive to do," says Rayne Chamber of Commerce executive director, Jennifer Autin.

Because of covid, the last Frog Festival was held in 2019. So, the Rayne Chamber of Commerce took advantage of the break to bring a new party to town in place of their annual ball.

"Huge Mardi Gras. It's themed and a big deal for the community but we're not able to do that this year. So, we're doing this Mardi Gras celebration instead that way we still get to celebrate."

The other difference will be the safety of Frog-Di Gras with covid restrictions in place.

"Wear your mask. If you're sick I would not come to this event. We will have places to wash your hands and have hand sanitizer everywhere."

So no, this year you don't have to be dressed to the nines. Autin says come as you are.

"If you wear a Mardi Gras costume or go to the So What and grab a traditional Mardi Gras costume or comes glitz and glammed, jeans and a Mardi Gras t-shirt, we just want you there."

For more information or to purchase a ticket, you can visit the "Rayne Chamber of Commerce" Facebook page.

