People of Opelousas line the streets for Mardi Gras

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — Mardi Gras was an all-day affair in Opelousas as folks lined up along Landry Street as early as 8 am on Fat Tuesday.

Floats, dancers, beads aplenty, and even a few furry friends — the celebration in St. Landry Parish did not disappoint.

"Par-tay — having fun, enjoying whatever you decide to put down your throat, that's what Mardi Gras means to me," said Mayor of Opelousas Julius Alsandor. "Having a good time with family and friends, but at the end of the day, we go home the same way we departed."

And enjoy people did — especially after so much time apart.

"Since COVID happened, we've had to been quarantined at our house," said 12-year-old float rider Archer Williamson, who threw beads, candy, and toys with his 6-year-old brother Rhode. "So we couldn't because of social distancing so we couldn't be able to have Mardi Gras because of all of the quarantine."

People parading in the Zydeco capital of the world told KATC the party wouldn't be stopping any time soon as they've been waiting for the time to finally cut loose and experience the culture — and one another — once again.

