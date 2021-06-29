Parade planned to congratulate New Iberia pole vaulter heading to Olympics

A parade will be held Friday to congratulate a New Iberia athlete headed for the Tokyo Olympics.

Pole vaulter Morgann Leleux Romero earned her spot in the games with a vault of 4.70m at the USA Track and Field trials in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend.

To congratulate Morgann, her hometown is organizing a parade for July 2 at 6:00 pm down New Iberia's Main Street.

The parade is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall and make its way downtown to Bouligny Plaza.

Residents of New Iberia and Acadiana are encouraged to line Main Street to show support for Morgann and her journey to the Olympics.

This will be Morgann's first trip to the summer games.

