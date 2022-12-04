Opelousas Police: Man shot on South Union St

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — A man is being transported to a Lafayette hospital after Opelousas police officers say they responded to a call of shots fired On South Union St near Madison St Saturday.

According to OPD, its investigation later determined the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the stomach area. The victim's condition is currently unknown. While they are not yet identifying the victim, officers told KATC they learned the victim was walking to his car from his business when he was confronted by an unknown assailant who fired one shot at the victim.

The department said they have yet to speak with the victim and have no witnesses at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous report online or by using the P3 app. Tipsters can receive up to $1000 in a cash reward.

KATC will keep you updated as information becomes available.

