Louisiana State Police continue to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that took place in Vernon Parish.

State Police said the crash took place Sunday, September 18 at approximately 2:45 a.m on Holly Grove Road.

Through investigation, police determined 21-year-old Cody M. Opry of Opelousas was laying in the roadway when he was hit.

Opry was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said toxicology tests are pending.