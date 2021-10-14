One week later, search efforts continue for Opelousas man last seen in Bastrop area

We're learning more about an Opelousas man who's been missing for a week.

Police say Wilfred Kinnerson III was returning from a trip and traveling through the Bastrop area on his way back to Opelousas.

Kinnerson's car was Friday on North Market Street. He was not in it.

KATC spoke with Kinnerson family and Opelousas Police Department about the case.

At this time police say they do not suspect foul play in Kinnerson's disappearance.

They also say they are using all of their resources to find him.

"Hopefully the investigation turns him up and he'll be alive."

Kinnerson's father, Wilfred Kinnerson Jr. says he last spoke to his son the day before he was reported missing.

"When I opened up the phone to send it to him but he was on Instagram in a white van with about 15 guys. I think they were down there for a bachelor party,” said Kinnerson.

Although Kinnerson does not know the people his son was with, he doesn't believe he was in imminent danger.

The Opelousas Police Department echoing that same message.

Sot: "We have no evidence and no information to make a call that this young man is deceased,” said Opelousas PD Chief Martin Mclendon.

When they found Kinnerson's car, OPD opened an extensive investigation.

They are working with multiple agencies, including the Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office, to locate him.

"I have not received a briefing from the investigator but I do know that they are leaving no stone unturned and they're contacting every agency that we believe can help bring Wilfred Kinnerson III home,” said Mclendon.

"It is what it is. All I can do is give it to God pray hard and keep praying and asking my people to pray,” said Kinnerson.

We reached out to Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office about Kinnerson's case.

We were told the investigation is being turned over to state police. We called state police, we're still waiting to hear back.

