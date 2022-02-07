One person dead following St. Landry Parish shooting

OPELOUSAS, L.a. — St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that deputies report happened at the KC Hall off of Highway 104 early Sunday morning around 1:30.

The investigation thus far revealed that a group of people were at the hall and two vehicles were shot along with the male victim — identified as 19-year-old Damien Joseph Lastrapes, Jr. of Opelousas.

Anyone with information on this or any other case is urged to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or submit an online tip at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $2,500 cash reward.

KATC will keep you updated with more information as it comes in.

