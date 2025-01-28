Officials speak on federal funding freeze

The Trump administration’s temporary pause on federal funding could have significant effects in Louisiana. The freeze, which halts all federal grants and loans, is not expected to impact Medicare or Social Security. However, the White House has denied reports that Medicaid funds have been frozen, despite states experiencing issues accessing their Medicaid portals.

Governor Jeff Landry issued a statement, saying: "President Trump was elected on a mandate to cut government waste and increase the impact of every federal taxpayer dollar, a goal we wholeheartedly embrace. Our administration is thoroughly evaluating President Trump's new order and seeking clarity on the full scope of this action. We believe we have placed adequate resources into state coffers to ensure stability for the time being. We urge the Office of Management and Budget to develop a responsible plan to untangle us from unnecessary and harmful policies without jeopardizing the state's financial stability."

Meanwhile, I spoke with other state officials to gather their thoughts on the Trump administration’s latest move.