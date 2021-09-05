NIPD: Victim identified in Friday's S Lewis Street shooting

The New Iberia Police Department identifies the victim killed in Friday afternoon's shooting on S. Lewis Street.

NIPD spokesperson said, Kendrick T. Lewis, 28, was killed and three others were injured in the incident outside of the shoe store around 5:30 P.M.

It was not clear if all of the victims were shot outside, they say, although Lewis' body, draped in a blue tarp, was clearly visible near the curb in the parking lot as police began their investigation, according to the Daily Iberian.

NIPD said that an off-duty city police officer was at Super 1 Foods, adjacent to the shooting scene, when the incident occurred.

The officer reacted to the sounds of shots being fired and immediately headed in that direction only to find the four victims.

An eye-witness at the scene said that two men got out of a car and at least one opened fire, shooting and killing Lewis.

Police have not confirmed the number of individuals sought nor have they yet named any suspects in the shooting.

Another victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Two other victims were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police say.

Two of the victims were said to be out shoe shopping when the events took place.

