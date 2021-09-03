Watch
NIPD: Three injured in S Lewis Street shooting

Viewer submitted photo
Posted at 6:08 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:26:46-04

New Iberia Police say that three people have been injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in front of Sneaker House in New Iberia.

A spokesperson for the department says the shooting happened in 900 block S Lewis Street. The shooting, they say, happened around 5:30 P.M.

The condition of the victims was not immediately available.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

