NIPD: Three injured in S Lewis Street shooting

New Iberia Police say that three people have been injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in front of Sneaker House in New Iberia.

A spokesperson for the department says the shooting happened in 900 block S Lewis Street. The shooting, they say, happened around 5:30 P.M.

The condition of the victims was not immediately available.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

