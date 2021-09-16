Nicholas brings severe flooding to Evangeline Parish

VILLE PLATTE — Weather reports may only show Nicholas to be meandering around Acadiana at this point, but many areas of Evangeline Parish are still dealing with his effects.

Hayley Johnson told KATC her family has lived on the same property along Opelousas Rd. in Ville Platte her whole life. She said she loves where she lives. What she doesn't love? Having to wade through knee-high water just to walk into her front door.

"It's a mess, I mean it's stressful...we might lose everything and the water going into the house," Johnson said. "And we about to go and go pick up everything off the floor in case the rain continues because it gets high."

A mother of five and expecting one more, Johnson said this kind of flooding, sometimes up to 4 feet high, typically happens about five times a year - and she usually has to do the clean-up herself.

Johnson's partner Casey Faul told KATC that he thinks the flooding is being caused by excess trash and debris blocking a nearby canal. The couple said they aren't sure where to turn when it comes to solving this problem.

"If we get what we got last night, the water is going to be in the house probably," Faul said. "Yeah, it'll probably be up to the windows."

As per DOTD, because of their location, trash cleanup surrounding the couple's home is the responsibility of the local parish government. When KATC reached out to the Evangeline Police Jury for a resolution, we were told a spokesperson was unavailable to speak.

A spokesperson for DOTD however told KATC they already monitor flood areas that may require drainage, but residents living in applicable areas, such as along state roadways, can still submit requests to their district office.

