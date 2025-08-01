New Louisiana traffic laws taking effect Aug.1

A series of new state laws impacting drivers, insurance policies, and road safety are officially in effect across Louisiana as of today, August 1. From distracted driving rules to stricter penalties for hit-and-runs, motorists have several important changes to keep in mind.

One of the most notable changes is a statewide ban on holding a phone while driving. The new law allows for hands-free or wireless calls and GPS use, but holding your device behind the wheel is now prohibited.

Although fines won’t be fully enforced until January 1, 2026, law enforcement officers can start issuing written warnings immediately. The law includes stricter penalties for violations in school or construction zones, where fines may be doubled.

Speeding isn’t the only thing that can get you pulled over. As of today, driving under the posted speed limit in the left lane can lead to a $150 fine or more. The law aims to prevent congestion and dangerous lane-blocking behavior, particularly on highways.

Act 143 has also changed Louisiana’s vehicle window tinting laws. The minimum visible light transmission required for front side windows has been lowered from 45% to 25%, allowing drivers to install darker tint legally.

Motorists without car insurance are now subject to stricter financial penalties under another new statute. In cases of a crash—even if they are not at fault—uninsured drivers will have to pay out-of-pocket for any damages under $100,000.

This provision significantly raises the financial risk for uninsured motorists and is intended to encourage compliance with the state's mandatory insurance laws.

Louisiana is also increasing penalties for hit-and-run offenses. A new law establishes a mandatory minimum sentencefor those convicted, aiming to deter offenders and improve justice for victims.

More information and full legal texts are available at legis.la.gov.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel