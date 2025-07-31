New Louisiana law allows darker window tints, boosting business for local tint shops

ABBEVILLE, LA - A quiet hiss of water mist and the smooth slide of film on glass signal a busy day at Team QRT, a local tint shop in Abbeville. And thanks to a new state law, business owner Don Thibodeaux is bracing for an even brighter future by going darker.

“I’ve been tinting my whole life. There’s pretty much nothing I haven’t tinted,” said Thibodeaux, who’s owned Team QRT for more than 30 years.

Under Act 143, which takes effect August 1, Louisiana drivers will now be permitted to install darker tint on their front side windows, reducing the required visible light transmission from 40% to 25%. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville, aligns front-side window regulations with those already allowed for rear windows, where 25% is legal. Back windows can go as low as 12%, while tinting remains restricted on most front windshields.

For Thibodeaux, it's more than just a regulatory change, it’s a business boom.

“Everybody started calling,” he said. “A lot of people say it’s about time. You know it’s been a long time coming, and it’s going to make it easier to sell for me.”

Advancements in tinting technology have also made the darker shades more practical, Thibodeaux explained.

“Tinting has come a long way since the 90s,” he said. “Some of the ceramic films you have now actually block more heat. A clear film will block out more heat than the older dark films.”

But darker tints may pose challenges for law enforcement. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says officers will need to adjust, but they’re prepared.

“It may take a little while for the officers to adjust because it’s going to be a darker tint,” Hardy said. “When they see darker tint it may seem like it’s illegal, but they have tint meters. If they get stopped ... I’m sure they’ll check with the tint meter and if it’s fine, they’ll just let them go.”

Despite the change, Thibodeaux says he works closely with local authorities to make sure everyone’s on the same page.

“We work hand-in-hand with the local authorities like Abbeville city police, our sheriff department, and a few of the state police,” he said. “We enjoy doing that because after all is said and done, their safety is a priority.”

As the new law rolls in, Thibodeaux is ready with tools in hand and tint film on deck for a new wave of customers looking to beat the heat and stay legal.

