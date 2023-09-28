1% tax proposed in Scott for new sewage treatment plant

SCOTT, La. — With early voting starting this coming Saturday, October 30, Scott mayor Jan-Scott Richard wants to make everyone aware of an important item on the ballot.

A 1% sales tax is being proposed in order to pay for a new sewage treatment plant. The current plant is nearly 35 years old, and has been flagged by numerous federal regulation groups including the EPA, DHH, and DEQ.

"This plant is going to happen, and that's the bottom line," explained Mayor Richard. "We have an inflow problem especially in heavy rain events."

The proposed 1% tax would spread the "financial burden" of the new facility, which is estimated at $50 million. Should the bill fail, residents and business owners will more than likely expect a significant jump in their water bill.

"We're going to have to pass that on to our customers both residentially and commercially in order for us to absorb it; or, they can pass a 1% sales tax and let it be paid by all who frequent our community. But those are the options that are in front of us."

