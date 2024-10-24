Mother shares her story about her daughter's fight with breast cancer

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, let’s take a closer look at the statistics. In 2024, an estimated 42,250 women will die from breast cancer in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

Did you know that Black women die from breast cancer at a rate about 40% higher than white women? I spoke with breast surgical oncologist Dr. Shaunda Grisby about these alarming numbers.

“Early screening is the best weapon we have to fight against breast cancer,” Dr. Grisby said.

According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, breast cancer is the most common cancer and the leading cause of cancer death among women, particularly affecting Black women.

“Essentially, it’s about community, trust in physicians, and socioeconomics,” Dr. Grisby explained.

While statistics show a 42% decline in breast cancer deaths over the last three decades, the persistent mortality gap between Black and white women is concerning. “When we discuss higher mortality rates among African Americans, our diets aren’t great. We eat a lot of unhealthy foods, and socioeconomics play a role,” Dr. Grisby noted.

Access to healthy food and healthcare is critical. Ellen Nora, a breast cancer survivor, has witnessed these challenges firsthand.

“You think about people who lack transportation to get to appointments or cannot afford medication,” Nora said.

Another significant factor is the fear of asking questions.

“I think a lot of patients don’t know what to ask or how to express their symptoms in a way that resonates with their physician,” Dr. Grisby added.

Carlos Boudreaux lost her daughter, Brittany, at age 30 after a three-year battle with cancer. She believes there’s a fear attached to a diagnosis.

“For women who look like you and me, they often would rather not know,” Boudreaux said.

Nora advises those facing a diagnosis to connect with others who have navigated similar journeys.

“When I talk to the physician, they give me everything they can, but have you been there? I need to speak to someone who has been there,” she said.

Dr. Grisby agrees, emphasizing that a support system can be a game changer in this battle. She noted that efforts are underway to bridge the gap, but community involvement is crucial, including increased participation of African Americans in clinical trials.

“We know there are different risk factors for those of African descent, but we need more information to understand this population better,” Dr. Grisby said.

While genetics play a role, Boudreaux's family history did not indicate breast cancer, making her daughter’s diagnosis a shocking revelation.

Carlos Boudreaux recounted the moment they learned Brittany was diagnosed with stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer.

“At 27, she was the picture of health,” Boudreaux said. During a visit home, Brittany discovered a lump in her left breast. “She said, ‘Momma, I feel something that’s kind of heavy,’” Boudreaux recalled.

That lump turned out to be malignant.

“Still, I told myself we’ve not had this in the family, so we’re going to take care of this,” Boudreaux said. Brittney was diagnosed on January 26, 2017. A team of doctors at MD Anderson developed a treatment plan, and Brittney began what her mother described as intense chemotherapy.

“They kept giving it to her. We went through 2017, 2018…remission. Okay, I’ll use the word remission,” Boudreaux said. In a moment of hope, Brittney rang the bell to signify the end of her treatment. Her hair started to grow back, and she underwent a mastectomy and reconstruction. “But Jazmin, I think it was just laying low. Like, okay, Brit, you deserve a break girl. I’m going to give it to you, but I ain’t going nowhere," said Boudreaux.

Less than a year later, the cancer returned.

“In 2019, Brittney said, ‘I ain’t going to win this, but I’m going to leave something here that hopefully others can win,' Boudreaux said.

But then COVID-19 hit, and Brittney's health began to decline.

“She turned and looked in her mirror and said, ‘Oh Mom, I don’t even know who this body belongs to. Look at me.’ I said, ‘Don’t look. Look at me. The next time you look in a mirror, you’re going to see a beautiful angel,’” Boudreaux recalled.

Brittney passed away on April 2, 2020. “I whispered in her ear, ‘Don’t you forget to look in that mirror,’ and I stepped back,” Boudreaux said.

Research shows that Black women die at a 40% higher rate than white women from breast cancer. Boudreaux is now encouraging others—especially Black women—to know their bodies.

“I need to check this every year. I don’t need to miss. Sometimes every six months. You need to know your body, you need to know your family history,” Boudreaux said.

A breast screening event will be held at Ochsner Lafayette General Breast Center on Saturday, October 26th, from 8am to noon. To schedule, call 571-MAMM. For more information, visit ochsner.org/OLGyesmamm.

