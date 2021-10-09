Mother of 1-year-old found dead in vehicle charged with negligent homicide

SHREVEPORT — The Shreveport Police say that the mother of a 1-year-old that was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle in west Shreveport was arrested and charged, according to KSLA.

One-year-old child, Joseph Everett, was left in the parked vehicle for several hours before he was found shortly after 3 P.M. on Thursday in a mobile home park.

His mother, Meagan Everett, 30, faces a charge of negligent homicide, police say.

She was taken into custody.

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded and investigated the scene.

Police say they worked through the day and night and learned that the child had been left unattended inside of the vehicle since mid-morning.

The vehicle was off, and the windows were up and the child ultimately succumbed to the heat.

Authorities are interviewing the people who were caring for the child at the time. It’s not immediately known whether they are family members, they say.

Meagan Everett’s bond is set at $15,000.

