Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

1-year-old found dead in vehicle, Shreveport

items.[0].image.alt
KTNV
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 7:17 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 20:19:02-04

A 1-year-old has been found dead in the back seat of a vehicle in west Shreveport on Thursday afternoon, according to KSLA.

The incident happened in a mobile home park, authorities say.

The cause of the child’s death has not been determined and likely will not be known until an autopsy is conducted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more of the story, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.