1-year-old found dead in vehicle, Shreveport

A 1-year-old has been found dead in the back seat of a vehicle in west Shreveport on Thursday afternoon, according to KSLA.

The incident happened in a mobile home park, authorities say.

The cause of the child’s death has not been determined and likely will not be known until an autopsy is conducted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For more of the story, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel