Preparing for the "Potty": Mardi Gras Restroom Map

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — Mardi Gras. You might be thinking floats, throws, kings and queens — but what about the throne?

If you've been to a parade, chances are you plan your spot along the route accordingly, with parking and a "quick escape" in mind.

Well, we contacted Lafayette Consolidated Government ahead of the downtown parades to keep you covered. Here's a look at the 2025 Mardi Gras route map, featuring public restrooms, public parking, and various lost child stations.

Lafayette Consolidated Government A look at the 2025 Lafayette Mardi Gras parade route, highlighting where to park, as well as public restrooms and lost child stations.

The Lafayette parades begin at the corner of Simcoe, Surrey, and Jefferson Streets, winding through downtown, down Johnston Street, and through the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Campus, before ending at Cajun Field where Le Festival De Mardi Gras, the annual carnival, takes place.

