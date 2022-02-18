Crews finish lining Lafayette parade route with barricades

On Friday, crews in Lafayette will finish lining the parade route with barricades.

Work began on Thursday and will continue on February 18 at 8:00 am.

Barricade placement will start at the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion Streets and turn down North College Road before ending at Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible and allow for extra time to get to their destinations while crews are in the area.

LCG says that barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major cross-overs along Johnston Street and North College.

The Krewe of Carnival en Rio Parade will roll on Saturday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m.

KATC's Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on GMA with a look at the preparations for Saturday's parade.

Krewe of Rio prepares to roll on Saturday

Public Works crews will follow the last float and move barricades to the sides of the roads while cleaning up litter and debris.

Visit KATC's Mardi Gras Headquarters for a look at the Mardi Gras parades and events happening across Acadiana.

Rio's celebrity Grand Marshal shares parade excitement

