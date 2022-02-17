Barricades go up along Lafayette parade route

Barricades went up on Thursday along the Lafayette parade route.

On February 17, crews were out at 8:00 a.m. placing barricades along the roadway starting in the Downtown area (Jefferson and Simcoe) and ending at the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion Streets.

Motorists were asked to use alternate routes when possible and allow for extra time to get to their destinations as crews worked.

Barricade placement will resume on Friday, February 18 at 8:00 am starting at the intersection of Johnston and Vermilion Streets and ending at Johnston Street and North College Road. Crews will turn along North College Road to Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive.

LCG says that barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major cross-overs along Johnston Street and North College.

The Krewe of Carnival en Rio Parade will roll on Saturday, February 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Public Works crews will follow the last float and move barricades to the sides of the roads while cleaning up litter and debris.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel