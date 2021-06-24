REPORT: Arizona's Jay Johnson to be named LSU's next baseball coach

LSU Baseball has reportedly hired Arizona Baseball's Jay Johnson as its next head coach.

Johnson, 44, coached at Arizona for six seasons and led the Wildcats to two College World Series. He had a 208-114 record at Arizona, including a national runner-up finish in 2016 and a Pac-12 championship in 2021.

Johnson's hiring marks the end of a nearly month-long search to replace Paul Mainieri, who retired last month after 15 seasons as LSU's head coach.

He was one of three finalists for the LSU coaching job, alongside East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin and Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett, The Advocate reported.

Johnson will become LSU's fourth head coach since Skip Bertman took over in 1984. He coached at Point Loma Nazarene, a Christian liberal arts college in San Diego for four seasons before becoming the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at San Diego. He then spent two seasons at Nevada as head coach before reaching Arizona.

