LSP looking for missing 9-year-old boy from Bossier City

Bossier Parish - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing from Bossier City on Friday.

Jonathan Jones was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on May 2nd leaving his home on East Texas Street. He told family members he was going to visit a friend, but never returned.

Jonathan is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 60 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a navy blue shirt, and black shoes. He is believed to be riding a black and blue bicycle, though it’s not known which direction he was headed.

The Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Saturday afternoon at the request of Bossier City officials.

Anyone who sees Jonathan or has information about where he may be is urged to call Bossier City Police at 318-741-8977 or dial 911.