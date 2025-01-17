Louisiana's United Cajun Navy provides help to California wildfire victims

In the wake of California’s most catastrophic wildfire, Louisiana based United Cajun Navy (UCN) has been on the front lines providing support to families in need.



The organization, which typically responds to hurricane disasters, partnered with UPS Foundation, California’s The Dream Center and several other organizations to deliver relief supplies to victims and first responders.



Brian Trascher, vice president of the organization, said the disaster is heartbreaking to see.



"You could smell the burning in the air,” Trascher said. “Just seeing skeletons of houses and rubble left where beautiful homes used to be. Just nothing left.”



It's not the first time UCN has provided disaster relief. In 2024, the organization provided aid to Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina.



The California wildfires have displaced thousands of residents, many of whom witnessed their homes consumed by the burning flames. “It was a combination of trying to help the first responders and national guard,” Trascher says. “We were trying to think of people who were displaced who didn’t have enough time to grab anything in their home.”



As of Thursday, January 16, the winds have died down giving firefighters a chance to fight the wildfires. The fires have killed more than 25 people and destroyed more than 40,000 acres of land.

The volunteer-led group is no longer on the ground in California, but they are continuing to provide support. For more information on how you can help, visit their website.