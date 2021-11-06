Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology to require stylists to cut textured hair to get license

Louisiana's Board of Cosmetology passed a resolution on Monday to require all licensing exams to include a section on cutting textured hair.

KATC found out how this will change the industry.

For people who have textured hair, it's commonly wavy, kinky, coily, or curled tight.

It's a type of hair texture Aveda Global Artistic Director Renee Gadar says some hairstylists avoid.

"I see stylists, especially non-black or brown stylists falter a lot is in the finish. They don't know how to style it, they're usually still afraid of it and so we're wanting to add that to the state board demonstrating styling techniques on textured hair,” said Gadar.

On Monday, the Louisiana Board of Cosmetology passed a resolution to require all licensing exams to include a section on cutting textured hair.

"It's a maddening experience to go from cosmetology to cosmetology school to teach texture. What this does on a legal level is, if you're gonna call yourself a hairstylist, you need to do all the hair that is possibly going to sit in your chair,” Gadar added.

So far, Louisiana is one of few state boards to introduce a measure that makes textured hair a mandatory part of getting a license.

With this new resolution, Gadar is hoping it will expand even more.

"Aveda is the first school to do it. Louisiana is the first day to make it like a standard. I'm hoping that this just breaks out from here and that it becomes a national thing,” said Gadar.

The resolution will be implemented in the state starting June 2022.

