Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry unveils plan to slash income tax rates

BATON ROUGE, La. — Governor Jeff Landry announced a sweeping tax reform initiative today, aimed at reducing income tax rates for Louisianans and aligning the state’s tax structure with its neighbors.

In a press conference at the State Capitol, Landry emphasized the importance of engaging with the community. “We want their input. We challenge them to embrace this place or make it better,” he said. “The driving Louisiana plan forward will provide an immediate increase in take-home pay for every Louisiana taxpayer.”

Landry’s proposal is set to be introduced during a special legislative session in November. If the legislature approves the plan, it will then be placed on the ballot for voter approval in the spring.

The governor highlighted that this tax reform is a pivotal step towards revitalizing Louisiana’s economy and attracting new businesses. “By cutting income tax rates, we’re making Louisiana a more competitive place to live and work,” Landry stated.

The details of the proposed tax cuts, including the specific rate reductions and the potential impact on state revenue, are expected to be outlined in the upcoming legislative session.

As Louisiana prepares for this significant shift in tax policy, residents and lawmakers alike are encouraged to participate in the discussion surrounding the proposal.

