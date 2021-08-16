Louisiana Football Ranked No. 23 in AP Top 25 Poll

Louisiana football ranked No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released on Monday.
This is the second major Top 25 poll that UL has landed in. Last week UL ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.
Louisiana checked in as the second-highest ranked Sun Belt Conference school, just one spot below No. 22 Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns are also one of two Louisiana schools to be ranked in the Top 25 along with No. 16 LSU.
RELATED STORIES: Louisiana Football Ranked No. 23 in Preseason Coaches Poll
This comes on the heels of a 2020 campaign where the Cajuns finished 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt play. UL finished the season at No. 16 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll. That season started with a Week 1 upset of then No. 23 Iowa State, 31-14, on Sept. 12.
The Cajuns will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against No. 19 Texas.
Here's the full poll:
2021 AP Preseason Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Oklahoma
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina
11. Oregon
12. Wisconsin
13. Florida
14. Miami (Fla.)
15. USC
16. LSU
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Penn State
20. Washington
21. Texas
22. Coastal Carolina
23. Louisiana
24. Utah
25. Arizona State
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers