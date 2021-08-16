Louisiana Football Ranked No. 23 in AP Top 25 Poll

Louisiana football ranked No. 23 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released on Monday.

This is the second major Top 25 poll that UL has landed in. Last week UL ranked No. 23 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

Louisiana checked in as the second-highest ranked Sun Belt Conference school, just one spot below No. 22 Coastal Carolina. The Cajuns are also one of two Louisiana schools to be ranked in the Top 25 along with No. 16 LSU.

This comes on the heels of a 2020 campaign where the Cajuns finished 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt play. UL finished the season at No. 16 in the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll. That season started with a Week 1 upset of then No. 23 Iowa State, 31-14, on Sept. 12.

The Cajuns will open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against No. 19 Texas.

Here's the full poll:

2021 AP Preseason Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

