Louisiana CPAR plans for upcoming enhancements on the Atchafalaya Basin

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is working to preserve the Atchafalaya Basin and give visitors better access.

"The key to doing that is getting people out there to experience the basin", CPAR's Brian Lezina says. "Whether its folks that are local, folks that think the entire basin is the drive across the I-10 bridge and don't get to see the rest of it or even at that larger national level to see the importance of the basin."

Among the plans, adding a boat launch and improving water quality on Henderson Lake.

"Really to enhance flow. It's good for the basin and the resources that we can benefit from in this particular area and hopefully get it to move water through this flood control or if the resources are good."

The Atchafalaya Basin is getting funding, more than $200 million through the Supplemental Disaster Relief Bill and the Infrastructure in Jobs Acts.

"We need to make sure that we appropriately focus that funding and make sure it gets spent and spent right. We're working on trying to do that obviously for the environmental part of this. The pushing through the rest of the floodway system. We're going to be looking at that to make sure that we're doing projects that are going to be beneficial to the current future system"

