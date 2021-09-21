Local school combats troubling TikTok trend, "Devious Licks"

YOUNGSVILLE — "Devious licks" -- the latest viral TikTok trend to trouble schools nationwide -- is now a growing cause for concern at schools nationwide.

Videos show students at various schools across the country stealing school property and vandalizing school restrooms.

Locally, Southside High School in Youngsville is taking steps to avoid being a part of the controversy. Principal Catherine Cassidy sent a voicemail out to families after speaking to students on Friday before dismissal.

"I announced on Friday to the students that we will have zero tolerance and will pursue criminal damages if a student is found to steal anything or damage property," Cassidy said in the recorded message. "I urge you as parents to have, for you to have conversations with your child to reinforce that it's unacceptable to take any part in 'devious licks' on Southside's campus."

Aiden Perkins is a junior at the high school. He told KATC that the meaning behind the trend's name is essentially straight to the point.

"You want to come up with a funny name for it instead of just like, 'Oh, look what I took,'" he said. "Like no, it means something cool they took from school or whatever, and we just call it a devious lick."

Perkins' father Mark said he receives a lot of robocalls and voicemails from Southside, but the concept behind this one was a bit odd. He noted times have changed and things are very different from when he was in high school.

"It's a different world and it's something that as a parent, I that wasn't in that kind of situation in high school. You got to evolve," Mark Perkins said. "You gotta be aware of those things happening because what they're doing now is going to impact their lives from here on out."

Other parents and students told KATC that they believe this has the potential to be a big issue for Acadiana's local schools; however, local police have yet to confirm any incident reports on this.

